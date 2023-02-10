'Nowhere to live' and a vacant unit perfect solution for man until he was caught trespassing

AN UNOCCUPIED housing unit seemed the perfect solution for a man with "nowhere to live" until he was caught by police violating trespassing laws.
Arthur Dennis, 27, of Billmann Place, Kelso, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 18 for entering a property without a lawful excuse.
According to court documents, a witness was at a set of Rocket Street apartments in Bathurst about 1.30pm on November 10 last year when they saw Dennis climb inside one of the units.
Police arrived a short time after the witness called '000' and entered the unit to see a large amount of property and identification material belonging to Dennis, who had left the premises.
The court heard police were standing outside of the units waiting for Housing to arrive when they saw Dennis try to walk past without drawing attention.
Police said they stopped Dennis after recognising him from checks, and asked why he was trespassing and living in the unit.
"Because I've got nowhere else to live," Dennis told police.
Dennis was allowed by police to re-enter the property to get his belongings before the unit was bordered up.
As he was leaving, police said they saw Dennis jam a screw in the door to stop it from closing, which was fixed before the unit was secured.
During sentencing, Magistrate Ellis noted Dennis had "an extensive record" before the charge was proven.
A conviction was the only penalty handed to Dennis.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.