'Experimenting' with drugs results in conviction for man with 'really serious' record

"I WAS experimenting."
That is what Celestine Graham Fong of Ross Street, Oberon, said in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 after he pleaded guilty to driving with drugs in his system.
The 44-year-old was behind the wheel of a blue Toyota Camry when he was stopped by police on O'Connell Road in Kelso about 5pm on September 24 last year for random testing, court documents said.
After he gave police his licence, Fong was subject to an oral drug test which came back positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.
"[I took drugs] yesterday afternoon after work," Fong told police.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive reading for drugs, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned why a self-represented Fong was driving a vehicle with drugs in his system, especially given he had "really serious matters" on his record.
"I'm not happy about your drug use," Magistrate Ellis said.
Fong was convicted and fined $800 for the offence. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
