'It's a major problem': Club concentrates on alternatives as chips shortage continues

AN ongoing chip shortage is "definitely hitting harder now", according to Bathurst RSL Club chief executive officer Peter Sargent.
"It's a major issue for us at the moment," he said.
"It means we're struggling to get the standard of product that we would normally provide, so we're having to accept lower grade products and doing our best to prepare and present them as well as possible.
"It's a major problem.
"We're also struggling to even get frozen corn. And the price of goods has gone up dramatically, obviously, due to the shortage."
Extreme wet weather last year has been blamed for the problems with potato production, which were severe enough that supermarket giant Coles chose to introduce a purchase limit on frozen potato chips.
Mr Sargent said the chips shortage had been a problem for the club since November, "but it's definitely hitting harder now".
"We're hearing that there may be some relief in March, so we're certainly hopeful for that," he said.
"But that lack of supply is really pushing pricing up, so that's really squeezing margins and making it much more difficult to operate."
Asked whether he had seen such a shortage before, Mr Sargent said it does "happen from time to time, particularly with floods and droughts".
"We do see seasonal impacts, but this is the worst I've seen; the worst I've seen since I've been here - 11 years.
"We're trying to provide alternatives like potato bakes and mashed potato and things like that because we are finding it easier to get potatoes that we can cook, but finding chips is incredibly difficult.
"We know that everyone's in the same boat. It's making hospitality really challenging."
Panorama Bistro operator Greg Smith told the Western Advocate earlier this month that the business was completely out of wedges.
"I think it's a combination of the floods and them not producing enough this last season," Mr Smith said of the potato shortage.
"It's a small issue every year, but having seen the floods happening I knew it was going to be more of an issue this year than any other year."
