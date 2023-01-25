Western Advocate

Part of Bells Line of Road closed in both directions after truck fire

Updated January 25 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bells Line of Road. File picture.

A SECTION of Bells Line of Road is closed in both directions and motorists are being asked to use the Great Western Highway instead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.