Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cowra's Peter 'Ace' McDonald recognised in Australia Day Honours

Updated January 26 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter 'Ace' McDonald. Picture by Nick McGrath

Cowra's Peter McDonald, who passed away in July, 2021 was an inspiration and a friend to all who knew him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.