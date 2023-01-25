Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jayden Brown returns to Mudgee Dragons to form one of the best spines in the Peter McDonald Premiership

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
January 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Brown will be back in the red V this season. Picture by Simone Kurtz

Living in Mudgee, it was inevitable hard-working fullback Jayden Brown would end up back in the red and white.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.