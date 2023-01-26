PULLING off a one-on-one strip, surging through an opposition defensive line, cutting down bigger rivals with excellent tackling technique - we've seen it before from Samantha Hanrahan but now the Canterbury Bulldogs have seen it too.
The talented Panorama Platypi five-eighth was showcasing her skillset in Sydney on Tuesday night as she took part in the Canterbury Bulldogs' Lisa Fiaola Cup trial.
Though she wasn't actually trialling for that side - Hanrahan hopes to play for Western in the Lisa Fiaola under 17s competition - she was trying to impress Bulldogs coaching staff.
It was something she had already done during a training session run by the Bulldogs at Orange's Pride Park earlier in the month to earn the invite to the trial match.
"So it [trial] came after that Bulldogs training session, it came off there. One of the dudes came and talked to us, there are training scholarships they do throughout the year, and he asked me to come to a trial game to see if I was okay at football, see me in that environment," the talented 16-year-old said.
"It was in association with their Lisa Fiaola trial, so they had the girls there for that with some added ones like us, just so they could have a look at us."
The trial match was split into 20-minute quarters, with Bulldogs officials giving Hanrahan around 70 minutes of game time.
Though used in an unfamiliar position, she enjoyed the chance to play in such an environment.
"I was a little bit surprised I got that much time. I was pretty happy, it was good experience," she said.
"I started on the wing, I've never played there before but I loved it. Like usually wingers don't get used, but it wasn't boring out there, a lot of stuff did happen. I got to run."
The game was around six minutes old when Hanrahan, found herself on her own line defending.
As she made a try-saving one-on-one tackle on a rival Bulldog, Hanrahan turned it into one of her trademark steals. She then sprinted away to score.
"My intent was to tackle her by holding the ball, I thought she'd hold onto it. Like I was trying to strip, but I thought she'd hold onto it and I'd just tackle her," she said.
"But I just got it and ran I guess, it was 90 metres."
A second try followed in the third quarter, this time Hanrahan breaking a two-player tackle before running away to score.
That double, as well as some excellent defence against some older and much bigger rivals, confirmed Hanrahan's talent to the Bulldogs' coaching staff.
"For that second try was on the wing and the little dummy-half made a run and I helped support it. I stayed in to take the next run as support," she said.
"It [the trial] was really good honestly, it felt good to have those girls on your team. In Western you get to play against all the big girls, but having those girls on your team, it just felt good.
"In football they are trying to incorporate Western, but in other sports like netball they don't, so it's good to have that support and opportunity."
