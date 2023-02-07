THE Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) and Veritas House have partnered to help disadvantaged youth get their driver licences, but there's one problem: no volunteers.
For 20 years, TNC has offered a learner driver program for the community to help people generate hours in their log books.
Without the program, many people who had no one to teach them how to drive wouldn't have been able to get their licence.
Another not-for-profit agency in the community, Veritas House, has a lot of young clients in that position.
Realising the significant need, acting chief executive officer Narelle Stocks said Veritas House decided to partner with TNC to make it easier for clients to get experience behind the wheel.
"Getting your Ls is such a big commitment," she said.
"The program that TNC runs is giving us the chance to actually give young people access to supervised driving hours so that they can try to get their hours up and go for their Ps.
"Not having a licence is a major barrier for your people trying to get employment."
Veritas House currently has eight clients working with TNC to get their hours up, but unfortunately has had to put a freeze on referrals due to a shortage of volunteer supervisors
The two organisations are jointly calling for volunteers to support the program.
TNC service manager Therese Short said volunteering is very flexible, with people able to choose when and for how long they volunteer.
"Some volunteers may just donate an hour or two a week and there are others who are donating up to four hours a week. It can be during business hours or weekends or evenings," she said.
"They don't need to have any particular skills coming into it.
"What we do ask is for someone who is patient, tolerant, understands the road rules and can take the time to develop the confidence in our learners."
Before taking a learner out for the first time, a volunteers will undergo assessment to ensure they are good, safe drivers.
There will also be checks of their driving record, and the person will need to have a police check, working with children check, and reference checks.
Once all those things have been successfully completed, they can get on the road with a learner driver in TNC's designated vehicle.
Ms Short said being part of the program very rewarding for the volunteers, who get to impart their knowledge and skills while helping people to gain their independence through driving.
One volunteer, Graham, can confirm that is certainly the case.
"I have been doing volunteer driving instruction with TNC for about two years," he said.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting and passing on basic driving guidance to so many great young people and getting such a great deal of satisfaction in seeing them learning towards one of life's great pleasures: gaining independence and the ability to drive."
Ms Stocks is hoping community members will answer the call so more Veritas House clients can join the program.
"We've got a waiting list of young people who really need the service," she said.
"... It's a lifelong skill that you're giving someone. You're making a connection with a young person who doesn't have a family network around them and giving them a life-long skill that will genuinely change the trajectory of their life."
A training session will be held on February 10 to help existing and new volunteers.
For more information, contact TNC on 6332 4866, visit the website or check out the Seek Volunteer website for a listing.
