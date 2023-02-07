Western Advocate

Call for volunteers to support Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre's learner driver program

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 7 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Neighbourhood Centre service manager Therese Short and Veritas House acting chief executive officer Narelle Stocks with the learner driver car. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

THE Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) and Veritas House have partnered to help disadvantaged youth get their driver licences, but there's one problem: no volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.