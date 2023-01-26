A BATHURST Athletics Club group made history for their team across the weekend by being the club's first ever NSW Country Championships representatives.
And as a bonus they all brought back home at least one gold or silver medal.
Savannah Auvaa and Byron Rosier each won gold while Lily and Harry Dawson each had runner-up results to celebrate at Dubbo's Barden Park.
Auvaa's gold medal was won under under the Temora Athletics banner, although the Bathurst athlete has begun the transfer process across to her home city club.
The Bathurst Athletics Club recently opened up registrations with Athletics NSW - expanding beyond Little Athletics NSW - which allowed club members to represent Bathurst at the Country Championships for the first time.
Club president Mike Curtin said it was an exciting way for Bathurst Athletics Club to make its first appearance at the championships.
"This is the first championships where we've had a Bathurst team because up until recently we haven't been affiliated with Athletics NSW," he said.
"Byron's coming along - quite literally - leaps and bounds, and last year he did very well at PSSA and went to nationals. He appears on track to do great things this year and looks on track heading towards the zone carnival.
"It was terrific to see Harry and Lily doing very well. Harry ended up winning three silver medals."
Rosier found himself in a great back-and-forth battle with Archie Higgins for the under 13s boys high jump gold.
Both competitors failed their first attempt at 1.45 metres but then cleared the bar on their second try.
Rosier then cleared 1.48m without needing another go while Higgins failed to go over after three attempts, which handed the Bathurst athlete the gold.
Auvaa, who has already showcased her strength on the national level in shot put, was a class above her under 12s girls rivals at the Country Championships.
Her first attempt of 8.72 metres would be her best effort of the day, and her performance remained consistent as she finished with a pair of 8.64m attempts.
Auvaa was two and a half metres clear of her nearest rival.
Harry Dawson was very unlucky not to come home with a gold of his own after his finished runner-up in the long jump by just three centimetres.
Older sibling Lily also went close in the 800m when she was less than five seconds away from the winner.
One of the next major events coming up for the NSW Junior State Championships at Homebush from February 24 to 26.
Curtin said it would be great to see more people giving those championships a shot, as it wasn't previously open to members of the Bathurst club.
"It's important that we supplement not just the Little Athletics carnivals but also the Athletics NSW carnivals with our club nights, and give as many people the opportunity as possible," he said.
"I expected we'll see some of our talented athletes head down to the State Championships for a run or throw or jump, especially given that the opportunity is now there to be there amongst quality athletes.
"We're excited that Miller Rivett has started the transfer across to Bathurst from Orange Runners. Miller's excited to run for Bathurst again, and athletes like that haven't had an opportunity to run for their home city for a long time.
"We're trying to build a bit of a legacy where those who live in Bathurst stay in town and carry the torch for athletics here in town."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.