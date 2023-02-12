CHARLES Sturt University will be hosting a different kind of educational experience over the coming weeks, with beginner belly dancing workshops to be held in the CSU gymnasium.
The workshops will be presented by local dancer Zali Rogers, who has over 20 years experience in both personal and professional belly dance.
Taking place over two Sundays, February 26, and March 5, the workshops will provide an overview of what Ms Rogers calls Middle Eastern dance.
"It's generally called belly dance but I like to use the term Middle Eastern dance because it takes away some of the connotations ... about belly dance, about it being sexual," she said.
"The workshops just really gives them an understanding of the music, the rhythms, the cultural significance, where the dance form has come from, what it's used for and then also the breadth of the dance."
The dance form has been around for thousands of years, and transcends the limits of dance itself, into a completely formative experience.
"If you talk to any Middle Eastern dancer they will tell you that there is something that is so spiritual, and there is such connection," Ms Rogers said.
This connection is something that is especially important to women and the female identity, and provides not only an educational space, but one that is enlightening and empowering.
"It is so feminine and it is really about women and the essence of femininity," Ms Rogers said.
"It is so embracing of however that femininity shows up - no-matter what size you are, what age you are - there's a saying that the more life experience you have as a woman, the better dancer you are because this is a dance of pure expression."
The two workshops will focus on different styles of Middle Eastern dance, and can be attended in conjunction with each other or in a stand-alone capacity.
The first session is set to focus on and upbeat, Lebanese dancing style, with the second session focusing on an Egyptian style which is slower and more emotive.
Both workshops will also see special guest drummer Rob Shannon performing live music.
Bookings for the sessions are essential, and are available via Eventbrite.
Attendees are encouraged to wear fitting clothing, to develop a stronger gauge of their physical movements, and being bare foot is highly recommended.
Depending on the level of interest in the classes, Ms Rogers said she is looking to extend the classes to a regular schedule, with the potential for more exclusive workshops to be provided.
"I'm now going to run some more official classes starting with some workshops and if they go really well I will look at setting up regular classes," she said.
"If there is interest ... I will run private classes, or if women have got a hens party, or engagement and things like that are fun, so I'm available for those sorts of things as well."
