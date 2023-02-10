Woman caught red handed with mismatched rego plates and a boot full of stolen items

A WOMAN who was caught by police driving a car with mismatched registration plates and a boot full of stolen items has been fined thousands of dollars.
Kristy Anne Leonard, 41, of Ellsworth Drive, Tregear, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 18 for driving with a cancelled licence and having goods suspected of being stolen.
Court documents tendered for sentence reveal Leonard was driving a gold Holden Commodore along Park Street in Millthorpe about 5.30pm on December 16 last year when she was seen by nearby police to quickly turn into a driveway.
Leonard got out of her vehicle, opened the boot then looked back at police before she went to the front of the car.
As Leonard was doing this, police said they noticed the rear registration plate - which did not match the front - was loose and 'flapping'.
Police approached Leonard after they conducted checks on her vehicle's registration plates - which had been reported stolen - and asked for her licence.
"I must of left it in my other handbag," Leonard said to police, who found her licence was cancelled from January 12 last year.
Leonard told police she hadn't seen the vehicle's registration plates before and drove into the driveway of the Park Street address to visit a friend. The resident, who arrived soon after, denied this claim.
The court heard Leonard was told by police that she and her vehicle would be subject to a search, which led to the uncovering of a number of items in original packaging - including a scooter, purses, cosmetics, alcohol and clothes - that she had no receipts for.
Leonard was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where a search of her handbag revealed a driver's licence, Medicare card and Visa card that belonged to others.
When asked by police where she got the items, Leonard said she found them several weeks prior and hadn't tried to return them.
During sentencing in Leonard's absence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges against Leonard proven after noting her four previous driving while disqualified charges.
Leonard was fined $1,600 and taken off the road for 12 months.
