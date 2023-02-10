Western Advocate
Court

Kristy Anne Leonard, 41, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving without a licence and having suspected stolen items

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman caught red handed with mismatched rego plates and a boot full of stolen items

A WOMAN who was caught by police driving a car with mismatched registration plates and a boot full of stolen items has been fined thousands of dollars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.