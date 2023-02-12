Western Advocate
Court

Trent Hames, 25, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving without ever being licensed

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Dash through a red light in front of cops without a licence adds to man's growing convictions

RUNNING a red light in front of police without holding a licence has added another conviction to a man's growing collection.

