Dash through a red light in front of cops without a licence adds to man's growing convictions

RUNNING a red light in front of police without holding a licence has added another conviction to a man's growing collection.
Trent Hames, 25, of Banaro Avenue, Whalan, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for driving without ever being licensed.
According to police documents tendered for sentence, police were patrolling the Bathurst area when they saw a black Nissan Navara utility - driven by Hames - travelling west on Durham Street shortly before 4am on November 21 last year.
Hames caught the attention of police after he failed to stop at a red light. Officers performed a U-turn and caught up to Hames' vehicle at the intersection of George Street, where he pulled over for police before their warning devices were activated.
Police said, once they stopped behind Hames' vehicle, they approached his driver's side window and were met with 'irate' behaviour.
After telling police to 'hurry up' and do what they needed, Hames was asked for his licence, which he said he didn't have.
Hames did, however, give his name and date of birth for a search, which showed he had never held a licence in any state of Australia.
The court heard Hames was charged with the same offence five days prior in Sydney.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during sentencing Hames had four prior driving without a licence matters, before she found the offence proven and fined him $1,500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.