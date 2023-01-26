ORC and St Pat's Old Boys face each other for a Bonnor Cup semi-finals spot

THEY'RE now one of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's leading sides and could be considered favourites against St Pat's Old Boys in this Friday night's Bonnor Cup clash at Wade Park.
But ORC skipper Dave Sellers isn't having any of that.
"I would not subscribe to that at all," he said.
"They're the defending champions and still the team to beat."
It's a true battle of form versus experience when it comes to this game.
Tigers have been enjoying a true breakthrough season of cricket, with all their rising juniors playing at a consistently high level, while defending BOIDC champions St Pat's find themselves among a hotly contested tussle for the remaining finals spot.
This last Bonnor Cup pool game essentially becomes a do-or-die quarter final for the two clubs, with the winner heading into the semi-finals and the loser missing out.
Both ORC and Pat's go into the match with victories over Orange CYMS in the Twenty20 competition - making them the only clubs to enjoy a win over the BOIDC powerhouse across all formats.
Lithgow's withdrawal from the competition robbed the teams of an extra game, while they both went down to Cavaliers in the cup - the team who are almost guaranteed to finish at the top of the standings in Pool B.
While any extra silverware would be welcome for any club Sellers said the Bonnor Cup continues to be a supplementary competition towards the team's BOIDC season.
"To be honest, we just see it as extra cricket," he said.
"You look at our history in the Bonnor Cup, or at least the time I've been there, and we have been terrible. Our goal was just to be competitive, try to win a few games and get into the semis.
"We've been getting better and better each game, and although we had a bit of a stumble against Cavs on the weekend, we've gone from a team of potential to a team where the sky is the limit, really.
"Considering at the start of this comp it looked like we'd have to qualify to even make it ... to now be a couple of wins away from making it to the grand final is great."
In Wednesday night's game Bathurst City were bested by Centrals in a four wicket loss.
Centrals chased down the total of 105 in the 18th over.
