Bathurst turns on the heat for Australia Day aquatic centre fun

WITH the mercury climbing, the Manning Aquatic Centre was the place to be on Australia Day as hundreds of families took advantage of both the free entry and plenty of fun on offer.
The aquatic centre is offering free entry from 11am until 5.30pm as part of Bathurst Regional Council's Australia Day activities.
In addition to free entry, there is also a sausage sizzle and a giant inflatable for everyone to enjoy.
Centre manager Oliver Barclay said the hot weather made the pool a real drawcard, with people coming early to make the most of the day.
He said things really got busy at around lunchtime - and with Chifley Dam shut, a capacity crowd was on the cards.
Mr Barclay said it was great to see the popular Australia Day event back in its stride.
"We ran it last year, but this year, with the nice hot weather, it's great to see everyone coming back.
"The event is run in conjunction with council as part of its Australia Day celebrations. It has a real community focus and it's great to see so many people involved."
Kira Williams, who was at the pool with her family, said it was shaping up to be a great day.
"It's my daughter's 14th birthday, so we're here with a group of about 10 people," she said.
"It's the first time we've come. We knew the event was on, it was free entry, the weather is great, so we thought we'd come down."
Natasha Miller was also at the pool.
"We come down every year. It's great. We love coming here," she said. "The kids love it, they have a great time, and it's a great opportunity to get everyone together."
She said she believed free entry made it appealing for families, especially after Christmas when money was tight.
Her daughter Evie, who is six, said it was the "best Australia Day ever" being at the pool.
"I can swim here, I can practise my skills, and it's an opportunity to see my best friend," she said.
Other Australia Day events included the Citizenship Ceremony at BMEC, followed by the Australia Day Awards, the Sofala Village Markets at Sofala Memorial Hall and free barbecues at Wattle Flat and Rockley.
While Chifley Dam was closed due to an outbreak of blue-green algae, there was still lot of fun with Bathurst Aqua Park putting on live music, a free barbecue and face-painting at Chifley Dam.
