Life's 'wild ride' puts an end to a father's once 'perfect' driving record

A FATHER has told the court the "wild ride" of life is what put an end to his once long-standing "perfect" driving record.
Corey Francis Reynolds, 47, of Alfred Street, South Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to plead guilty to one count of driving with drugs in his system.
According to court documents, Reynolds was behind the wheel of a white 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer when he was stopped by police on Brilliant Street in Bathurst about 11.30am on October 14 last year for random testing.
After handing over his licence and testing negative for alcohol, Reynolds was subject to an oral drug fluid test which came back positive for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive reading for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned what had happened for a self-represented Reynolds' "perfect record" to take a turn, after she noted he had three driving with drug charges since 2021.
"Something is going on," Magistrate Ellis said.
"Life has been a wild ride for the last couple of years ... it got to the point where it was all too much," Reynolds replied, who told the court he is a single father of two.
Reynolds was convicted of the charge and disqualified from driving for six months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.