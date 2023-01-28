Western Advocate

Think carefully about what's in the pipeline for proposed gold mine | Eco News

By Tracy Sorensen
January 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A protest in 2016 against the proposal to take waste water from Bathurst.

SOME readers might remember the spirited public campaign against the proposal to siphon water from the Macquarie-Wambool River to a gold mine at Kings Plains near Blayney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.