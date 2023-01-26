IN 2019 Hollee Simons marked Australia Day by posting her maiden Central West Inter Club Triathlon Series win in Bathurst and in the years since, winning is something she has made a habit of.
On Thursday Simons posted what was her third win in five years at the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's Australia Day event.
She was runner-up to Emily Watts in 2020 and only time she hasn't enjoyed January 26 podium finish was when she didn't race in 2021.
That year Simons was a spectator as she was in the midst of a heavy training block for Huskisson.
Since her debut win in the race, which has the grand prix format of run, swim, cycle, swim, run, Simons has gotten much quicker too.
In 2019 she crossed the finish line in a time of 1:01.17, in 2020 it was a 57:56 effort, last year she did a 55:04 this year she stopped the clock in 53:51.
Her win this year also added to her triumph in the opening round of the Central West Inter Club Triathlon Series, which was staged at Mudgee in November last year.
"Today it's part of the inter club series so you want to be in it to earn points for the club, to help the club go well in this series, and where else would you want to be on Australia Day?," she said.
"It's like 35 degrees, we've got Zooper Doopers [ice blocks] and the barbecue going," she added with a smile.
Simons opened up a 16-seconds lead over fellow Bathurst racer Mercede Cornelius-Feltus on the first leg of the triathlon, a 2.5km run.
Though Cornelius-Feltus was quicker in the 200m swim that followed - and the second of the legs in the pool as well - Simons' lead was never really threatened.
Her experience meant she was quick in transition, while Simons' cycling leg - as has become a trademark of her performances at Bathurst - was the fastest clocked by a female competitor with a 24:38.
"Look I am a racer at heart, so win, lose, whatever, I love to race. I'm not necessarily about the result," Simons said.
"I honestly don't mind the format because it's a bit different and it's really opposite to what I'm probably built for, so it really challenges me."
For the second year in succession it was a Bathurst one-two in the event as Cornelius-Feltus (54:52) chased Simons hard all the way just as she did in 2022.
Cornelius-Feltus' recent debut at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships helped her to the podium finish.
"I learned a lot at nationals, I've worked out how to be more stable as well on the bike, stay in that [aero] position," she said.
So what does the rising triathlon talent think of the grand prix format?
"I hated it," she laughed. "It drives me insane, it's like I just can't get into a rhythm. I much prefer the swim, bike, run.
"I've done no running at all lately, but I've been swimming a lot more."
But as Cornelius-Feltus checked her splits for the event she was pleased - "that's pretty alright" - and being part of a Bathurst one-two was something she was proud of too.
"That's really good, she [Simons] pushes you," she said.
Third place belonged to Mudgee's Halle Potter (57.53) with her club-mate Sian Potter (58:15) and Orange's Amy Robinson (1:05.12) rounding out the top five.
