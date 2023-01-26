BATHURST '75 will look to establish a Bathurst District Football first grade team this season to help support their second season back in the Western Premier League.
The team made a solid return to WPL in 2022, finishing third on the ladder but bowing out of finals in the first week, and '75 want to build upon that promising campaign by building up a stronger player base.
Mark Comerford, who returns as coach for another season, said establishing a first grade BDF side is the club's number one priority for the club this season.
" It was challenging last year, even though we had 15 or 16 registered players, we'd still struggle some weeks to get to 12 or 13, so to have a first grade squad below us will make a huge difference for when we need to take one or two more players away to Dubbo," he said.
"Last year it was a struggle to get people to come to a team who hadn't already existed, and that's the same with the first grade side. We need to rely on players coming from other clubs plus players within our club who are capable of playing in a first grade environment.
"The carrot is that we'll train as a playing group - first grade and Western Premier League - and then if we do need players to come up and play WPL then they'll know the players, and we'll all train the same way.
"There's an opportunity for people to playing first grade but also WPL. That chance is something that we hope can entice people to the club, and it's something that we need to work hard on over the next few weeks."
Bathurst '75 will hope their impressive year of football can be a drawcard for those from other clubs.
The team won 11 and drew six of their 20 regular season matches and are hopeful at this stage that the majority of their core can return for another campaign.
The club's highest graded local side last year was a third grade outfit, who finished runners-up in their competition.
Comerford said the 2022 performance from the WPL squad should hopefully entice those from other clubs to don the blue.
"If you retain the core of the group it certainly interests other people from the local environment who see that and go 'I'm interested in playing WPL and they've got a pretty good squad'," he said.
"We've had some players from other clubs show interest in training, so it's looking positive. The results from last year and the quality of the playing group certainly helps.
"It makes it a whole lot easier when you have a season like the one we had that was full of promise."
The club have already hosted a number of training sessions but won't likely see stronger numbers for a few weeks to come.
Trials were held on Tuesday this week, as well as last Thursday, as the club continues to gauge numbers for WPL and first grade.
"We've had a couple of training sessions over either side of Christmas and there's still people away with other commitments. It'll probably be a couple of weeks before we get consistent numbers at training," Comerford said.
"We started before Christmas because we wanted to get back in touch with people and wanted to see where people were at with commitments for this year.
"We'll hopefully get some more consistent numbers soon and then we can start looking at trial games."
