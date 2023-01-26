A Facebook scammer from Bathurst has paid the price for swindling a customer by falsely promising to sell an iPhone.
Kial Waldron, 31, appeared in Dubbo Local Court where he pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
According to police, Waldron and the victim began talking on Facebook Marketplace, on July 29 last year, about an iPhone for sale.
Waldron had advertised the 'space grey' coloured iPhone 11 Pro Max for $450. The victim had asked if he would be willing to post the device to Dubbo, and Waldron accepted.
Police said he offered a discounted price of $400 if the victim was willing to buy the phone that day. The victim agreed and about 4pm he transferred the amount into Waldron's bank account.
Waldron told the victim he would post the phone to him the following morning, however, several days passed and the device did not turn up.
Court documents state the victim asked about the status of the delivery and Waldron reassured him that the phone was on it's way, but said he could not provide a tracking number.
More days passed, and the victim again tried to contact Waldron about the phone's whereabouts, but he did not respond to messages.
The victim then contacted police and provided details of the transaction. Using Waldron's bank account information police were able to confirm that the victim had paid him $400.
Police also saw Waldron's Facebook profile which featured images of himself. About four months later, police arrested Waldron in Lithgow regarding "several" other outstanding warrants.
On January 18, magistrate Gary Wilson ordered the 31-year-old to pay a fine of $500.
