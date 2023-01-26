THE heat is on in Bathurst on Australia Day and it's set to be another stormy afternoon in the region.
A Bureau of Meteorology warning at 2.40pm said severe thunderstorms are developing in an area that includes the eastern Central Tablelands and damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are all a possibility.
As of just before 3pm, there were storms around Lithgow and Oberon, east and south-east of Bathurst.
Meanwhile, Bathurst is forecast to get to 33 degrees today - which would be equal to the hottest day so far this summer - and a strong northwesterly had the city's temperature close to that forecast maximum just before 3pm.
The Central Ranges area (which includes Bathurst) is on a high fire alert today, while the Lower Central West Plains (which includes Forbes, Parkes and Dubbo) is on an extreme alert and has a total fire ban.
