Tayla Grabham, Georgia Baillie represent NSW Blues side at Hockey Australian Girls Under 15s Indoor Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Tayla Grabham and Georgia Baillie represented NSW Blues at the Under 15s Indoor Hockey National Championships.

THEY went into the Under 15s Indoor Hockey National Championships at Brisbane expecting a big test but Bathurst's Tayla Grabham and Georgia Baillie showed they were up for the challenge.

