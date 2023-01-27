THEY went into the Under 15s Indoor Hockey National Championships at Brisbane expecting a big test but Bathurst's Tayla Grabham and Georgia Baillie showed they were up for the challenge.
Grabham and Baillie, who had roles as captain and goalkeeper respectively, played as part of the NSW Blues - the state's development side - and showed some of the stronger squads they were ready for anything that came their way.
The Bathurst pair and their team gave the first-string NSW State squad an almighty scare in the opening match of the tournament.
Baillie absorbed plenty of pressure in goal but her and the team had managed to keep the Blues down just 2-1 with just six minutes remaining in the match.
The State side then found back-to-back goals to secure the victory but a late consolation for the Blues made it 4-2.
NSW Blues fought hard over their two remaining pool games in losses to Queensland Gold (6-1) and Victoria (5-2) before going down to Queensland Maroon (5-1) in the quarter-finals.
Joy came Grabham and Baillie's way in the next match with a 4-1 victory over Western Australia, and they rounded out the tournament with an exciting 3-all draw against the ACT.
The Bathurst representatives were stoked that they had to force NSW State to play their best hockey in the opener.
"As the Blues team it's great, because you're out there wanting to prove that you're just as good as the State team," Grabham said.
"I really think we gave it to them and we had a really good competition with them."
"That was really satisfying that we were able to hold them out," Baillie said.
"To also have the amount of people watching that game on from the sideline was really good to see."
The pair picked up great experience in a version of the sport that they've had less exposure to, and built up their skills impressively as the tournament progressed.
"It was a great experience. I went in with a clear mindset, that I was going to go in there, have fun, and get the most that I could out of it," Baillie said.
"We didn't get first but at the end of the day I did what I could to get us to the position we were in, and I was actually really happy with my performance and our performance as a group was great as well."
"At first I went in and thought 'This is a bit different from what I expected' but I knew I could adapt to it and by the end I was just chilling. I was vibing it."
"It was such a cool experience," Grabham said.
"I thought we got better with every game. Our structure was great. My teammates were amazing and we all got along so well.
"Being my first indoor nationals, it was so much different to the outdoor game. It was faster, the structure was different and it was great to learn all of the knowledge that helps with the game."
