A STAR-STUDDED field packed with some of the best racing talent from around the world will tackle the Bathurst 12 Hour in a week's time.
The final field includes 18 teams from six countries representing eight brands including Audi, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, Lamborghini and BMW. The 84 drivers assembling hail from 15 different countries and represent some of the world's best racing talent.
Final additions to the field include 2022 Allan Simonsen Pole Award winner and Supercars star Chaz Mostert, who will drive with Fraser Ross and Liam Talbot in an Audi R8 LMS. The experienced Josh Hunt will join Ross Poulakis, Kevin Tse and Jonathan Hui aboard the Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport #101 Mercedes-AMG GT3, with that car moving to the Silver class.
An incredible array of current champions from major championships and endurance races around the globe in 2022 fill the grid, one of the most talent-rich in 12-Hour history. The headline act is the Bathurst debut of seven-time MotoGP World Champion and one of the most recognisable names in all of motorsport, Valentino Rossi.
The Italian will drive a BMW M4 GT3 for Team WRT and brings his seven world titles and 89 victories in the premier two-wheeled class to his four-wheeled Australian debut. Rossi will be up against some of the best GT drivers in the world, including an incredible number of previous victors on the Mountain.
The 10 former Bathurst 12 Hour winners on the grid account for 13 victories in total at Australia's International Enduro.
That includes defending champions Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz, who will return to defend their 2022 crown.
The 2023 grid includes the current Repco Supercars Champion, the reigning DTM champion and the current IMSA GTD Pro class champions from last year's season in the United States' top Sports Car series.
The Sprint and Endurance Champions from GT World Challenge Australia are both represented.
GT World Challenge Europe is arguably the toughest championship in the world for GT3 vehicles: the Outright, Sprint and Endurance championship winners from 2022 are all included in the Bathurst field, as is the winner of Germany's ADAC GT Masters Championship.
The 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli Outright and Pro-Am drivers champions are also back to defend their respective titles - Bathurst serving as the first round of four in the globe-trotting GT3 championship.
2022 winners from key endurance races around the globe will also take part.
As well as the defending Bathurst 12 Hour winners, last year's victors of the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the Spa Francorchamps 24 Hours, the GTD class at the Sebring 12 hour and the prestigious Macau GT Cup also feature.
Aussie fans will have plenty to cheer for, with the best and brightest from the Repco Supercars Championship represented, led by defending champion and Repco Bathurst 1000 winner Shane van Gisbergen.
Between them, Supercars drivers' in the field account for 350 Supercars / ATCC race wins and 12 championships.
