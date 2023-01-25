Bathurst turns on the heat for Australia Day aquatic centre fun

WITH the mercury climbing, the Manning Aquatic Centre was the place to be on Australia Day as hundreds of families took advantage of both the free entry and plenty of fun on offer.
In addition to free entry on Australia Day, there is also a sausage sizzle and a giant inflatable for everyone to enjoy.
Centre manager Oliver Barclay said the hot weather made the pool a real drawcard, with people coming early to make the most of the day.
He said things really got busy at around lunchtime - and with Chifley Dam shut, a capacity crowd was on the cards.
Kira Williams, who was at the pool with her family, said it was a great day.
