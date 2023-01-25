Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Bathurst turns on the heat for Australia Day aquatic centre fun

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated January 27 2023 - 9:56am, first published January 26 2023 - 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH the mercury climbing, the Manning Aquatic Centre was the place to be on Australia Day as hundreds of families took advantage of both the free entry and plenty of fun on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.