Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

City Colts will look to gain a second innings lead as they pursue big BOIDC turnaround against Orange CYMS

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 27 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HIS side have already lost first innings points but City Colts captain Russ Gardner wants to see his squad fight hard for a huge turnaround in this Saturday's second day of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket play against Orange CYMS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.