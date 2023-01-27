HIS side have already lost first innings points but City Colts captain Russ Gardner wants to see his squad fight hard for a huge turnaround in this Saturday's second day of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket play against Orange CYMS.
Colts watched CYMS pass their lowly first innings score of 53 at Riawena Oval before the hosts finished the day all out for 138, leaving Gardner's squad with a huge task ahead of them if the want to make the match competitive - let alone pursue a miracle second innings win.
However, with a bit of concentration on a tricky deck and respect for their wicket Gardner believes his team can at least pass the Orange score and give them something to chase.
Gardner said there's no thoughts of playing overly defensive on day two.
"We play each game to win," he said.
"There's 80 overs in the day. Our first task is to try and bat long enough to get some sort of lead and then build on that. Hopefully we can set a target that we can bowl to."
How Colts fare on Saturday will likely come down to how long the in-form Henry Shoemark (3 not out) and Gardner can hang around in the middle.
Shoemark and Pat Hill (0 not out) resume for Colts on Saturday at 0-3, still needing 83 runs just to make CYMS bat again.
Last Saturday was a shock to the system for a Colts squad who appeared to be turning a new leaf.
Colts had strung together three straight victories and were showing their credentials in the fight for a top four finish, before an excellent team bowling performance from CYMS had them crashing down to earth.
CYMS skipper Tom Belmonte navigated the wicket better than anyone else as his 55 runs took the hosts to first innings points.
A pesky Riawena deck played its hand in the woeful day with the willow but Gardner said their Orange opponents navigated it far better than his own side.
"It was a tricky wicket to bat on, particularly with a new red ball. There was plenty of bounce and seam but it got a bit easier as the ball got older. Unfortunately, by that time the damage had already been done," he said.
"I haven't played out there very much, so it's hard for me to say how different it was to normal, but when we played our semi-final there last year I remember there also being a lot of grass. It looks like it offers a lot for the bowlers.
"I thought that Tom batted very well. He was the major contributor for their innings. We did have a couple of missed opportunities early on, which could have held them to a lower score, but we thought we did well with the resources that we had."
Colts will be without Josh Toole and Dan Casey for day two but welcome back Israel Symington and Dave Henderson.
It means Colts will have traded batting power for extra bowlers but if the team do manage to make CYMS bat again then it could be a handy trade off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.