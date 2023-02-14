WHEN Melissa Baker started sharing photos of her two dogs, Wombat and Jess, she never expected it would lead to her being named the Bathurst Citizen of the Year for 2023.
Ms Baker began sharing photos of her dogs on the Bathurst Our Town Facebook page a few years ago, the adorable snaps garnering quite a lot of attention.
There was so much interest that in mid 2021 she decided to create her own page, The Adventures of Wombat and Jess, where she could share whatever she wanted, when and how she wanted to.
The page now has more than 2000 followers.
It has allowed Ms Baker to combine her passion for photography with her dogs, all while making people happy and showcasing Bathurst.
The photos often show Australia shepherd Wombat and her kelpie friend Jess out and about in Bathurst, or sometimes further afield, accompanied by a funny or inspiring caption.
The response from the community to her photos came as a bit of a surprise.
"It's quite overwhelming sometimes, some of the comments you get and you realise how you actually do touch some people's lives," Ms Baker said.
"Sometimes all it takes is something nice to brighten somebody's day and just positivity, non-political, good old fashion fun.
"It's quite heartwarming."
People loved her work so much that it saw her be named a Citizen of the Month in 2022.
Citizens of the Month go into the running to be the next Citizen of the Year.
Ms Baker was selected as the recipient for 2023, thanks to the role she, along with Wombat and Jess, have played in lifting the spirits of the community.
The honour was something she never expected.
"It was pretty overwhelming, pretty surprising," she said.
At the ceremony where the Citizen of the Year was announced, she got to hear about the other monthly award winners and their contributions, which were equally outstanding.
"I'm just very humbled to be the winner. I think it's just reflective of making people smile, just something nice, which we all need after the last few years," she said.
For her, that is the most important thing and the reason why she wants to continue posting photos.
"It brings me joy, it brings others joy. It's good fun. It's just mutually nice for everyone," she said.
As the Citizen of the Year, Ms Baker was a special guest at Bathurst's Australia Day ceremonies on January 26.
She was formally acknowledged by the mayor, who presented her with an award at the Australia Day awards ceremony.
