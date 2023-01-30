January 26 may have been a day bursting with heat, but dozens of people enjoyed the sweetness that was on offer at Abercrombie House.
Speaking to the popularity of the event, the classic afternoon high tea on Australia Day was fully booked out, with a collection of locals and visitors to the region filling the spots.
The event commenced at 2.30pm and featured an array of Australian-themed savoury and sweet treats which were accompanied by teas and coffees.
As the food was enjoyed, live classic harp music filled the iconic venue's heritage ballroom making for a simply elegant occasion.
The next Abercrombie House high tea will be held on April 9, with many more scheduled for thereafter.
