Faces in the crowd at Bathurst's Australia Day ceremonies

AUSTRALIA Day celebrations started early at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
The first event of the day was the citizenship ceremony, which saw 52 Bathurst residents become Australian citizens.
They came from all over the world, representing representing Philippines, India, Spain, France, Thailand, the United States of America, Ireland, Vietnam, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Netherlands, Chile, Ukraine, Pakistan, Malawi, Nepal, Poland, South Africa, Namibia, the Syrian Arab Republic, Colombia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Many of the new citizens were accompanied by family and friends to help celebrate the special occasion.
A morning tea was served at the conclusion of the citizenship ceremony, with the Australia Day awards ceremony to follow.
During this ceremony, the city acknowledged outstanding people and events from 2022.
Scroll through the photos to see who was at BMEC on Australia Day.
