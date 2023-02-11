Western Advocate

Veronica Manock preaching the importance of sun safety in Australian culture

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veronica Manock reminding residents to protect themselves out in the sun. Picture by Amy Rees

SUNKISSED skin and sandy beaches may be a big part of Australian culture, any even though the end of summer is approaching, a Bathurst resident is reminding locals to continue to practise sun-safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.