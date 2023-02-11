SUNKISSED skin and sandy beaches may be a big part of Australian culture, any even though the end of summer is approaching, a Bathurst resident is reminding locals to continue to practise sun-safety.
Veronica Manock knows all too well the dangers the sun can bring, having been diagnosed with a stage three malignant melanoma at the young age of 20.
At the time, Ms Manock was told she had around a 42 per cent survival rate, and it was likely the cancer would return before she turned 30.
"When I turned 30 it was a huge thing ... I'd literally spent my whole 20s not thinking I'd get to this point," Ms Manock said.
"It's really easy for young people to just be ignorant to the fact that life is really short and it can be taken away so quickly. Something so small and insignificant can change the entire outlook and course of your lifespan.
"It definitely changed how I looked at my life and what I did, and I'm very grateful for the time I have."
While Ms Manock has since had multiple other melanomas removed, they were detected at a much earlier stage due to regular skin checks.
She said there's been huge advancements in melanoma care and skin cancer treatment, and Australia is leading the way in terms of prevention.
Ms Manock said 95 per cent of melanomas are preventable with early detection in Australia, which is why she urges everyone to practise sun-safety and get regular skin checks.
If people are struggling to get into a doctor who specialises in skin care, most general practitioners (GPs) perform skin checks.
"Skin checks are a huge, huge thing ... I want to make sure young people are aware of how easy it is to look after your skin," Ms Manock said.
"It's part of Australian culture, sunbaking and tanning. On the world stage it's very Australian, there's images of women in their bikinis laying on beaches and sun-kissed sands.
"You're not going to change everybody's perception, you're not going to stop people going out in the sun and people shouldn't stop going out and doing things, but if people do it safely then that's fine."
No one is invincible and cancer doesn't discriminate, so wearing sunscreen, wearing a hat and covering up are all preventative measures that Ms Manock strongly recommends people take, in addition to annual skin checks.
She said many people have a misconception that a melanoma is a big, ugly looking mark on the body, however this is not always the case.
Many of Ms Manock's melanomas have been in areas that don't see the sun, and her initial stage three melanoma simply looked like someone had drawn a small dot on her leg with a black pen.
This is they she is so invested in creating more awareness around sun-safety in the local community.
"If you notice a change in your skin, or you or your family or your partner see something that has changed, go and get it checked immediately," Ms Manock said.
"There is a lot of support out there in terms of people being able to get in and get their skin checked be dermatology trained professionals.
"My initial melanoma changed over a two-week period. They said if I had of waited another week or two it could have been a very different outcome."
Ms Manock said she has noticed a big change during her journey since first being diagnosed with melanoma, not only in treatment and prevention, but in Australian culture.
More skin and beauty brands are including SPF50+ in their products, which makes implementing that aspect of sun-safety into daily routines is easier.
"The culture is changing. Australia is leading the way across the world in terms of how we manage skin cancer prevention and what we do to promote sun safety," Ms Manock said.
"We are really leading across the world in how we treat melanoma, the research."
While she is keeping on top of her skin checks, Ms Manock said her biggest concern is what's going on inside her body, and that's what she wants to prevent others having to go through.
She does everything she can to promote sun-safety, including organising the Melanoma Institute Australia's Melanoma March in Bathurst.
The event raises awareness and funds for Melanoma research.
