BATHURST will be throwing two of its rising stars into the deep end in this Sunday's Western Zone Premier League grand final away to Dubbo.
But there's no question of whether Tait Borgstahl and Flynn Taylor will sink or swim, they're bound to cut through the waters like hungry sharks.
ORC's Borgstahl and Rugby Union's Taylor have earned their call up to the district side on the back of excellent Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket performances this season.
It's a big occasion to make the step up to the representative side, as Bathurst looks to flip the result from this WZPL season's earlier meeting with Dubbo, where they went down by two wickets at George Park.
Borgstahl and Taylor join up with a Rugby-dominant bowling attack that also features Sam Macpherson, Tanvir Singh and Jonah Ruzgas.
Bathurst City all-rounder Matt Holmes also comes back into the side after he was part of the city's opening round win over Orange.
In the absence of regular captain Adam Ryan the leadership duties in this weekend's finale belong to Ryan Peacock.
Peacock is the sole Rugby player among a top order consisting entirely of St Pat's Old Boys players: Andrew Brown, Cooper and Bailey Brien, Connor Slattery and Derryn Clayton.
"I'm really excited to see what the younger guys can bring, especially Tait and Flynny," Peacock said.
"I've got no doubt that they'll be up for it.
"Dubbo always put a good side on the park against us and I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a good challenge.
"It's always a high quality game of cricket, which is what you want to see."
Bathurst go into the final as the three-time defending champions.
They took out last season's final on Duckworth Lewis Stern method when they were just 12 runs short of Dubbo's score of 154 with six wickets and 12 overs still in hand.
They return to the scene of that success, Victoria Park, where they expect a hungry Dubbo outfit.
The Brien brothers, Peacock and Slattery are the returning batters from the title-winning performance but Macpherson is the only bowling options from that game who features this time around.
Dubbo might not longer have Brock Larance and Matt Everett to call upon this season but with the likes of captain Marty Jeffrey, Ben Wheeler, Ben Knaggs and Mat Skinner to lead the way they will still be a force.
"They got one over us this year already so we'll be looking to bounce back from that one," Peacock said.
"It's a different looking team to last year. There were always going to be guys missing from that team that played in the final last year but everyone that's in the side has been doing pretty well of late."
The final gets underway from 10am.
