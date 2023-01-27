Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst brings in young bowling attack for Western Zone Premier League final against Dubbo

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tait Borgstahl and Flynn Taylor have made the Bathurst side to face Dubbo on Sunday. Pictures by Anya Whitelaw and Phil Blatch.

BATHURST will be throwing two of its rising stars into the deep end in this Sunday's Western Zone Premier League grand final away to Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.