Cathie Hale has been named as the recipient of the Jo Ross Memorial Award, one of Bathurst's Australia Day honours.
Every year the award is presented to an individual, group or institution in recognition of their ongoing efforts to improve the local environment.
The award is named after former councillor Josephine Ross, a natural environmentalist, who contributed significantly to Bathurst before her death in 2006.
Greening Bathurst presents the award each year and, on Australia Day, chairman Ashley Bland described Ms Hale as a "fantastic" recipient of the award.
"Cathie has been incredibly active," Mr Bland said.
"Up near the railway, she got hold of a piece of land which was basically an industrial wasteland and has turned it into a thing called Three Veg Farm.
"She's gone and educated herself all around the world on how to grow good quality food - organic, chemical-free food. She's doing it in a way and place that enriches the community and uses volunteers to connect people to the Earth, to connect people to the plants and animals that sustain us."
When she found out she would be receiving the Jo Ross Memorial Award, Ms Hale was quite surprised.
She knows it's a great honour to be presented with an award that has so much history in Bathurst of recognising people who are committed to protecting the environment.
"It's really exciting. It was an honour," Ms Hall said of the award.
"My first response was, 'Goodness, there are so many people who work in this space'; I feel like I didn't deserve it, but I've got it and it's very exciting."
Her passion for the environment started at a very young age and is something she thinks was inspired by her mother.
"My mother is a horticulturalist, so I guess I've always loved plants and certainly when I got my first home, I started gardening and I started planting trees, and now I run a market garden and an eco sanctuary," she said.
The Jo Ross Memorial Award also recognises Ms Hale's commitment to preserving mature trees in Bathurst.
When Bathurst Regional Council cut down 20 mature trees in Hereford Street to make way for a car park, Ms Hale was quick to organise a protest.
It was attended by more than 150 people, who sent a clear message that they wouldn't stand for mature trees being cut down unnecessarily.
Ms Hale said the protest was about raising awareness, something she thinks is really important.
"There are a lot of people very concerned about the environment and very concerned about climate change, and we really need to preserve our precious, mature trees," she said.
"They are just as important as planting new trees.
"Bathurst council is very good at planting new trees, yes, and environmental groups, but we need to keep the mature trees as well, because it takes far too long for these trees to be of value to the community."
People can expect Ms Hale to continue spreading that message.
"I'll just keep planting trees and I'll just keep protesting and just keep bring the community in so everyone can continue to care for our environment," she said.
