Jo Ross Memorial Award presented to Bathurst environmental advocate Cathie Hale

By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Cathie Hale is the 2023 recipient of the Jo Ross Memorial Award. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

"I feel like I didn't deserve it, but I've got it and it's very exciting."

