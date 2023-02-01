Free advice for Central West people affected by the floods

CENTRAL West and specialist flood assistance solicitors will be providing free legal help to people impacted by floods after Legal Aid NSW saw a huge spike in demand for its disaster service in 2022.
Solicitors from the statewide Disaster Response Legal Service (DRLS) have been providing free legal help at Recovery Assistance Points set up by the NSW Reconstruction Authority across the region following the devastating flood last November.
This week, lawyers will again be providing assistance at recovery centres in Forbes and Eugowra.
The DRLS provides free legal advice to people who have been affected by disasters about issues including insurance claims, tenancy, employment and financial hardship.
Anyone impacted by disasters in NSW can get free legal help at a recovery centre or call the Disaster Response Legal Service helpline on 1800 801 520.
The service saw a 400 per cent increase in services provided to flood victims in 2022 compared to the year prior.
People impacted by the floods and storms often don't realise they have a legal problem or where to go to get legal help.
For example, one local resident whose home had been made uninhabitable due to water damage realised their insurance would only cover temporary accommodation and food spoilage after speaking with Legal Aid NSW.
A lawyer can help read the fine print of your insurance contract to improve your outcome.
Many people across the Central West are just now starting to receive decisions from their insurers, so we are encouraging people to come and get some advice about their appeal rights and next steps.
We can also help people whose rental properties were flooded who may have questions about rent reduction and repairs, and whether they can end the tenancy early.
Lawyers can also advise clients about how to access some recently announced NSW government flood relief grants, and what to do if they are refused.
Even for those people who haven't personally been affected by the floods, now is a good time to check your insurance cover.
Most flood and storm policies won't pay for water damage caused by wear and tear - for example, if water gets in because you haven't kept the property in a good condition.
Some policies don't cover flood at all. Check your product disclosure statement. Talk to your insurer if you're not sure what you're covered for and what the right level of cover is for your home.
AS well as legal problems arising from the floods, local Legal Aid NSW lawyers can help with a whole raft of problems.
As well as family law and criminal law, Legal Aid NSW has specialist civil law lawyers who can help people resolve legal issues that impact their everyday lives, such as tenancy issues, discrimination, workplace rights, debts and unpaid fines.
The focus is on helping people to resolve legal issues as early as possible, before they escalate.
With the rising cost of living impacting many families, dealing with money troubles can be stressful.
We can advise you about your legal options if you are in financial hardship.
People with legal problems can get free legal help on a range of issues in Bathurst every Thursday from Legal Aid NSW and Community Legal Centre solicitors in The Neighbourhood Centre at 96 Russell Street.
To book an appointment, call the Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre on 6332 4866, or Law Access on 1300 888 529 for free information over the phone on a range of legal issues.
