Talk face-to-face with a solicitor during regular free legal advice clinic in Bathurst

LOCAL Legal Aid lawyers are reminding the community about their service.
It seems obvious to call a lawyer in situations such as being arrested or going through a divorce.
But Legal Aid also has specialist civil law lawyers who can help people resolve legal issues that impact their everyday lives.
Some of the common issues Legal Aid can assist with are debts, unpaid fines, discrimination, tenancy issues, employment hassles and more.
Legal Aid's focus is on helping people resolve legal issues as early as possible.
In these times of rising inflation, increasing mortgage interest rates and higher energy bills, many people are being squeezed for cash. Dealing with money troubles can be stressful.
All too often, Legal Aid lawyers see clients who have avoided dealing with a debt demand and then the next thing they receive is a court process.
Ignoring this can lead to a judgment debt and the sheriff knocking at the door.
Legal Aid can help people know their rights and how the law can help. We can help people with common money problems like being chased for money, being owed money and borrowing money.
The other thing that might be impacting people at the moment are storms and floods.
People may not even realise they have a legal problem or where to go to get help.
One local person whose home had been made uninhabitable recently due to the impact of water only realised that their insurance would cover temporary accommodation and food spoilage after speaking with Legal Aid.
A lawyer can help read the fine print of your insurance contract to maximise your outcome.
Even for those people who haven't personally been affected by storms and floods, now's a good time to check your insurance cover.
Your home may be your most valuable and loved asset. Imagine losing everything in a flood. Then imagine not being covered by insurance.
Most flood and storm policies won't pay for water damage that is caused by wear and tear - for example, if water gets in because you haven't kept the property in a good condition. Some policies don't cover flood at all.
Check your product disclosure statement.
Talk to your insurer if you're not sure what you're covered for and what the right level of cover is for your home.
All too frequently, Legal Aid lawyers assisting people deal with the aftermath of disasters see insurance claims that are denied, or people get less than they expected.
Many more people discover too late that they are underinsured by thousands of dollars.
Have you checked your policy recently? Each insurance policy is different. Shop around and find the right policy for you.
Legal Aid NSW funds a free legal advice clinic in Bathurst every Monday in the Neighbourhood Centre at 96 Russell Street.
People can talk face-to-face with a solicitor about all kinds of legal problems, whether it relates to crime, family law (like divorce and child custody arrangements) or civil law issues.
To book an appointment, simply call the Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre on 6332 4866. Or call our Law Access hotline on 1300 888 529 for free information over the phone on a range of legal issues.
