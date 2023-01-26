Western Advocate

Noel Cowan's Bathurst Australia Day mini-exhibition focused on Australia as seen on the big screen

Updated January 27 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 8:00am
Film historian and archivist Noel Cowan and Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole in front of Mr Cowan's movie memorabilia exhibition on Australia Day.

AMID the sausage sandwiches, citizenship ceremony and pool party that all featured in Bathurst on Australia Day, there was also a mini-exhibition that looked at the magic of the nation's cinema.

