AMID the sausage sandwiches, citizenship ceremony and pool party that all featured in Bathurst on Australia Day, there was also a mini-exhibition that looked at the magic of the nation's cinema.
Film historian and archivist Noel Cowan had the small exhibition on display in the foyer of the Bathurst Memorial Exhibition Centre from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
It featured original souvenir movie programs for classic films including The Overlanders (1946), Jedda (1955), Crocodile Dundee (1986), Moulin Rouge (2001) and Bran Nue Day (2009).
Of particular interest for locals might have been the program for Hoodwink, which Mr Cowan said was partly filmed in Bathurst.
It was Mr Cowan's second exhibition in recent months after he showed World War Two-themed movie memorabilia at last August's Bathurst Remembers World War Two exhibition.
