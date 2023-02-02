WHETHER residents or visitors, people clearly love the gardens of the Bathurst region.
When Bathurst Regional Council revealed the events of the year on Australia Day, that love of gardens was evident in the recipients.
The Rockley Garden and Art Festival was named the Community Event of the Year, while the Bathurst as a Destination award went to the 2022 Spring Spectacular.
The Community Event of the Year award recognises the community spirit brought on by an event.
It was in November, 2022 that the Rockley Garden and Art Festival returned for its fourth year, showcasing cold climate gardens and raising the profile of artists in the community.
All ticket sales went towards the restoration of the Rockley School of Arts hall, which was built in 1890.
Janelle Matus, who collected the award on behalf of the committee, said the people behind the event were passionate about their village.
"We're absolutely pleased that we're raising funds to take our school of arts hall further," she said.
"We want to restore it back to its original and use it as a really good community place so that we can all come together."
She said it was "amazing" to receive the award and thanked everyone who had contributed to the event.
"This is very exciting for us out at Rockley," she said.
Winning the destination award was a great reward for the organisers of the Spring Spectacular, who have faced significant challenges is recent years with the drought and the pandemic.
After two consecutive cancellations, the event went ahead in October, 2022 and saw 10 of the best local private gardens be opened up for public viewing.
There was also a monster plant sale.
The Spring Spectacular not only provided a great event for people to attend, but also raised money for local charities.
Data showed that people attended from all over the state.
Bathurst Gardeners' Club president Chris Bayliss collected the award on Australia Day, calling the honour "unexpected".
"It's an honour to accept this award on behalf of Bathurst Gardeners' Club," he said.
"After the COVID of 2020-21 - disappointment there - it was great to be able to finally pull it off [in 2022], and it was great again to be able to present funds to those charities that we have."
He said the Spring Spectacular would have been impossible without the support of the gardeners and the volunteers who helped to organise the event.
Two other events were named as finalists for the destination award, the Bathurst Mardi Gras at Keystone and the Mount Panorama Punish.
The Bathurst parkrun and the Bathurst Community Health Forum were finalists in the Community Event of the Year award.
