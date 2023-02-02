'Do something positive': 20yo busted by police driving an hour after he smoked weed

NO DRIVING for three months is the situation a 20-year-old man has found himself in after he was caught by police behind the wheel an hour after he smoked weed.
Oliver James Robinson of Turondale Road, Duramana, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to plead guilty to one count of driving with drugs.
Robinson was behind the wheel of a black Nissan Navara when he was stopped by police on Suttor Street in Bathurst at 3.25pm on October 9 last year, court papers indicate.
After testing positive for drugs, Robinson was arrested and taken to the police drug bus which was located at Sydney Road in Kelso.
Robinson gave a second positive result for cannabis, which was confirmed by forensic analysis at a later date.
The court heard Robinson told police he took the drug "just at my house about an hour ago".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis reminded a self-represented Robinson during sentencing that a driver's licence is not a right, and should spend his time doing more positive things.
"I don't know if you've worked out that your licence is not a privilege," Magistrate Ellis said.
"Why are you using cannabis? Every time you use it, you are committing an offence. I encourage you to do something positive like marathon running."
Robinson was convicted in addition to losing his licence.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
