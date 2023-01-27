A vision of the future? Or just a glossy folly?

IF the NSW Government's proposed twin Great Western Highway tunnels don't end up ever being built, a recently released document will one day be seen as nothing more than an historical oddity.
The words "environmental impact statement" would usually make eyes glaze over, but the EIS for the twin tunnels, for those with an interest in the project, is actually a treasure trove of information that fills in a lot of the gaps about the proposal.
Maps show where the government imagines the tunnels would run under Blackheath and Mount Victoria and how the highway traffic would enter and exit.
Having two tunnel boring machines as the "preferred" construction method makes the project seem a little less fanciful considering these machines have been at work for years carving out space for rail lines in Sydney.
For all that, though, the release of the EIS comes at a time when the tunnels idea seems shakier than ever before.
The Commonwealth has gone cool on the highway upgrade from Lithgow to Katoomba since Labor won the federal election, new Infrastructure Minister Catherine King insisting that she wants to see the plan for the overall project before federal money is released for sections on either side of the tunnels. That's not to mention the fact that fresh, as-yet uncommitted Commonwealth money was going to be needed for the tunnels from the start.
As well, the NSW Coalition (if the betting agencies are to be believed) faces an uphill battle to win March's state election and a Minns government might well have completely different infrastructure priorities.
And the timeline provided in the EIS - of about six or seven years before traffic would be navigating its way under Mount Vic and Blackheath - would provide plenty of time for the project to be abandoned, modified or cut short even if it was started tomorrow.
A separate but related recent story - the Commonwealth's announcement of $100 million for safety upgrades on Bells Line of Road - is a cause for optimism or pessimism, depending on your perspective.
If you're of the glass-half-full philosophy, the $100m shows the new Federal Government is interested in a better crossing of the Blue Mountains, but it might not necessarily be the same crossing as the one that's being focused on by the NSW Government.
And if you're pessimistic? The $100m will simply kick the can down the road when it comes to a better route between the Central West and Sydney, buying some time, along with some overtaking lanes, so the hard decisions can be perpetually delayed.
What readers said this week:
Regardless of who is asking for the much needed upgrades to the Great Western, there is and will always be 'announcements' and little else.
Beyond Katoomba is simply out of sight, out of mind for many, with those forgetting that a sizable amount of produce that feeds Sydney and beyond travels from out there.
There is zero incentive to do anything when voters continue to put the same Nats into the seats.
It's only at election time that the rush to get something done, for a photo opportunity, such as the rush to get something completed at Raglan, that these MPs are seeking our attention.
Just don't hold your breath waiting for this much needed infrastructure. Just look at the urgency of trying to fix the section downhill on Mount Victoria - it's just in the too hard basket.
