Western Advocate

A vision of the future? Or just a glossy folly?

Updated January 27 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A "visual concept" of one of the tunnel portals.

IF the NSW Government's proposed twin Great Western Highway tunnels don't end up ever being built, a recently released document will one day be seen as nothing more than an historical oddity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.