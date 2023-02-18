IT was better late than never for a Bathurst couple, who 60 years ago vowed to spend their lives together, for better or worse.
For former mayor Norman Mann and wife Janette, who recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, their wedding day definitely began with the latter; worse.
Despite a rocky start, and the destruction of several wedding rings, the couple attributed their 60 successful years of marriage to one thing - luck.
The pair were married in Sydney on January 19, 1963, with the ceremony taking place from the Wesley Chapel before the reception at The Australia Hotel.
"It was a really weird wedding day," Mrs Mann said.
The weirdness began the morning of the wedding day, when Mrs Mann discovered that the venue had misplaced her wedding dress.
This was the beginning of a series of unfortunate events.
"They couldn't find my wedding dress ... so I was more than half-an-hour late for our wedding, and by that time, the car that was arranged to pick me up and take me back to the church had decided I was a no show and went home," she said.
"So I was probably over an hour late."
This run of bad luck continued with the couple's wedding rings.
"We have no luck with wedding rings," Mrs Mann said.
"My engagement ring simply wore out, and I think eventually I lost the stone."
Mr Mann, however, was even more unlucky.
"Norm always wore a wedding ring, and we were loading sheep one day, and he closed the back of the door on a sheep loading ... and his ring got stuck on one of the meshes, and he fell and ripped the ring, and almost his finger as well," Mrs Mann said.
"The second time I was drenching sheep, and the short horn on the wether [sheep] went under the ring and just kept on going off the race," Mr Mann added.
Following these incidences, the couple decided that it was for the best to abandon the use of wedding rings.
Although the wedding itself, and the wedding ring saga didn't necessarily inspire confidence, Mr and Mrs Mann's marriage has lasted the test of time.
"Some things are just meant to be," Mrs Mann said.
"I just thought he was the one, the first day that I met him."
Despite experiencing love at first sight, Mrs Mann said that the marriage wasn't without its difficulties.
"You have your hard times, but we've never really gone to bed on an argument," she said.
"That's really the way to be, you sort it out and get on with it."
The couple first met at a church sanctioned dance event, and became engaged, and subsequently married in the year that followed.
In their 60 years as husband and wife, the couple has seen and done it all, but the thing they are most proud of is the life they have built together, and for their family.
"We've had four children, 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild," Mrs Mann said.
"Our greatest achievement is raising a family," Mr Mann added.
As well as raising a family, the couple also experienced many successful years running a farm together.
Mr Mann also spent several years working for Bathurst Council, and spent many of these years as mayor.
Amongst these years of success in both their private and professional lives, the couple still managed to find time to travel to over 40 countries.
"I worked out we've been to 43 countries, either through or in," Mr Mann said.
"There is nowhere in Australia we haven't been.
"So if we both fell off our perch tomorrow, we'd have to say we've had a good life and we've travelled everywhere."
Mrs Mann believed the secret to living this good life, was all about luck.
"Good luck, and choosing the right person in the first place," she said.
According to the couple, having the ability to compromise was also key.
"I snore a lot," Mr Mann said.
"And I have good ear plugs," Mrs Mann said jokingly.
The couple kept a low profile on the day of their anniversary, but acknowledged that reaching the milestone was certainly an achievement.
"It's astonishing ... we feel very lucky," Mrs Mann said.
