THE Western Under 21s competition shapes up as an opportunity for both new and returning Bathurst Panthers players to stake their claims on a potential first grade spot.
A Panthers squad will be a different looking one to the group who took to the field in their 21s competition debut last year, as the team try to improve upon their third placing from 2022.
They'll also be doing so with a new coach, Blake Lawson, at the helm.
The Panthers first grade centre said he's excited to see what the club's rising stars bring to the field in the lead up to the Peter McDonald Premiership and Western reserve grade competitions later in the year.
"We've got a bunch of blokes who have played a bit of grade last year, like young Tallis Tobin, who will be leaders among this team," he said.
"We've also lost a couple of blokes to Pat's, like Noah, as well and he's still in under 21s this year, but I'm still confident that we'll be able to get a pretty good squad together.
"I'm sure a lot of the young blokes who stood up last year will continue to do so.
"There's Jia Siakisoni and he's really impressed me so far. We started training before Christmas and he's been there for most of the times, and there's also Charlie Hutchings, who's had some first grade experience over the past few years."
Lawson said it's a little early to gauge what final numbers and expectations for his team will be like at this early stage, but he'll have a better idea over the coming weeks.
"It's a bit of a different competition, and I'm also trying to get my head around that fact as well, and it's a bit hard to get that buy-in for the competition but now that all grades are back it should be easier to get the boys there
"I'm really hopeful we can get a team out, we just need to get the numbers there."
Lawson said all those who take part in the pre-season comp should see it as a chance to get in an early audition for the Panthers first grade side.
"Any opportunity to wear the Panthers duty is one that I don't take lightly ... so we'll be out there trying to win this competition," he said.
"For some of those young blokes there's an opportunity for them to showcase their talents to Bettsy [Jake Betts] at the top in first grade and show him what they can do before the actual season kicks off.
"It means they actually get a bit of a head start over everyone else in the competition."
