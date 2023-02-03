Pregnant woman caught by police driving with an illegal drug in her system

HEAVILY pregnant and driving with illegal drugs in her system is how a 24-year-old woman was found by police during a random stop.
Natalle Shianne Hogan of Napoleon Reef Road, Napoleon Reef, was absent in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 when she was convicted of driving a car while under the influence of an illegal substance.
Hogan was behind the wheel of a white Holden Cruz about 5pm on October 29 last year when she was stopped by police on Sydney Road in Bathurst for testing, court documents said.
She was subject to an oral drug test which returned a positive detection for cannabis.
The court heard Hogan was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second drug test. The result came back negative, however, a forensic analysis of Hogan's sample confirmed the presence of cannabis.
Court documents explained police were told by Hogan she was 35 weeks pregnant at the time.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Hogan had a "limited record" which included a prior driving with drug charge in Queensland during January of 2022.
Hogan was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.