Woman adds to growing list of criminal matters after eighth driving with drug charge

NO LICENCE and two different illegal drugs in the bloodstream is how a woman with a growing criminal history was caught driving by police.
Kaseylee Jane Cosier, 31, of Stack Street, Windradyne, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 18 of driving while disqualified and with drugs in her system.
Police documents tendered to the court state Cosier was driving a Holden Captiva 4WD wagon about 9.45pm on September 15 last year at the time police were patrolling Westbourne Drive in Bathurst.
Cosier was stopped and after she handed police her Provisional two licence, she was subject to a roadside oral drug test which was positive for cannabis and methamphetamine.
The court heard Cosier was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she gave a second positive test for the drugs, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
"I took cocaine and smoked pot the previous weekend," Cosier said to police, according to court documents.
Police also found after the completion of licence checks that Cosier was disqualified from driving from September 7 last year for 12 months.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during sentencing Cosier had seven prior matters on her driving record, which included four separate driving with drug charges.
Cosier was fined $3,500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
