Western Advocate

Author Ned Manning will be at Bathurst Library to discuss his novel Painting The Light

Updated January 27 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Ned Manning will be at Bathurst Library.

BATHURST'S ex-prime minister and most famous Busby Street resident features prominently both in author Ned Manning's life and in his new novel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.