BATHURST'S ex-prime minister and most famous Busby Street resident features prominently both in author Ned Manning's life and in his new novel.
"We [during his childhood] used to live at Rylstone and, when we were within coo-ee of Bathurst, we would go and visit the great man's grave," Mr Manning said this week as he prepares for a visit to the city.
He will be at Bathurst Library for an author talk for Painting The Light, a book about two people with experiences of war who return to Australia with the desire to change the country for the better.
Mr Manning - also a playwright and actor whose television credits include The Shiralee, Prisoner and Brides Of Christ - describes the novel as fiction based on fact and says the last portion of the book is set in Bathurst.
"Chifley was a very prominent character in my father's life and is also a very prominent character in the book," he said.
At the 1951 federal election, Mr Manning said his father, at then-Opposition Leader Chifley's urging, stood for the Labor Party in the then-seat of Lawson (which included Coonabarabran, Dubbo and Mudgee).
The election was won by Robert Menzies' incumbent government and Chifley died only months later and was buried at Bathurst Cemetery.
Mr Manning said his book and the genesis of it is one of two prongs for his author talks.
The other is encouraging those in his audience to write their own stories - not to talk about writing or lament the fact that it has been decades since they last wrote, but to make a commitment to do it.
"I try to make it a conversation as much as possible," he said of his talks and his interaction with the audience.
Ned Manning will be at Bathurst Library on Friday, February 3 at 11.30am. Bookings are essential (on 6333 6281) and tea and coffee will be provided.
