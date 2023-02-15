MORE than 30 years after she moved to Australia, Susanne Hadley can finally call herself an Australian citizen.
The Bathurst resident was among 52 people to become a citizen on Australia Day.
Originally from England in the United Kingdom, Ms Hadley came to Australia in 1990.
Her time in Australia began in the Southerland Shire, before she moved to Wollongong and then finally settled in Bathurst.
"My mum moved up here in 2009 and then in 2011 I followed her down here," she said.
When thinking about becoming an Australian citizen, Ms Hadley said it was the prospect of making it easier to find a job that ultimately swayed her.
"When you're looking for job, it's a lot harder," she said.
"You've got to go through a lot more things when you're a permanent resident. You've got to tell them and show them; it's so much harder.
"And I've wanted to do it for such a long time."
She said she wished she had taken the leap earlier.
"I was just a bit nervous about doing the questions, but it was easy. I should have done it a long, long time ago," she said.
She was a little nervous on Australia Day as she prepared to officially become a citizen, but ultimately excited to gain citizenship in the regional city that has welcomed her with open arms.
"I love Australia. The people are beautiful, the places, the beaches, and Bathurst, the people are so friendly," Ms Hadley said.
"That's what you can't beat. The people are lovely here."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
