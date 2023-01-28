Western Advocate
Justin Stephenson takes 4-13 as ORC brings St Pat's Old Boys' Bonnor Cup defence to an end

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 28 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 1:30pm
Justin Stephenson took 4-13 off four overs against St Pat's Old Boys on Friday night to put ORC into the Bonnor Cup finals.

HE is ORC's version of the wild thing - Justin Stephenson's raw pace has helped the Tigers to qualify for the finals of the season 2022-23 Bonnor Cup.

