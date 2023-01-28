HE is ORC's version of the wild thing - Justin Stephenson's raw pace has helped the Tigers to qualify for the finals of the season 2022-23 Bonnor Cup.
On Friday night as the ORC Tigers faced a must-win match against St Pat's Old Boys - the defending champions of the Twenty20 Bonnor Cup competition - Stephenson delivered with 4-13 off his four overs.
It helped bundle out the Saints for just 76 and while it was a nervous run-chase for the Tigers, they got there with six balls and two wickets to spare.
"That's the best he's bowled all year, he bowled unreal and was fast too," ORC captain Dave Sellers said of Stephenson.
"He was our fastest bowler for sure, he bowled really good.
"I don't know how fast he was bowling, but he was definitely the quickest, maybe it's the shorter spells. He's such a big, tall thing, it was more his rhythm, I don't think he was trying to bowl fast but they came out fast.
"We were pretty lucky with our wickets, we got the top order bats out, and he did bowl into that middle order. He was just going across them just getting dot balls and once he found the weakness in the batter, he put it on the spot every time."
It was Sellers who won the toss on Friday night and given the strength of the Tigers' bowling attack, he sent the Saints in to bat first.
The first wicket - that of Saints skipper Connor Slattery for a duck - fell with the score on 15. Stephenson was credited with running him out, but Sellers explained Ben Cant really set up the dismissal.
"The ball went through the infield, Ben ran and got it, turned around and threw it to Justin at the bowler's end then Justin threw it to the keeper's end," he said.
From that point onwards the Saints struggled with the bat as only opener Andrew Brown (26 off 22) and number 10 Mitch Taylor (18 off 29) hit double figures.
As well as the efforts of their wild thing, Jacob Ryan (2-16 off four) and Tait Borgstahl (2-6 off three overs) impressed for ORC.
ORC was confident of chasing the 77 needed for victory and openers Sellers and Cant made a good start.
But just as the Saints found runs hard to come by, so too did ORC.
"When we were none for 20 after four overs we though we were in control, but credit to them, they bowled well," Sellers said.
"Fearnz [Matt Fearnley] came on and at one stage I think he had 3-1. We just knew we had to get some sort of partnership and Hughie Parsons was a real cool head through the middle.
"The wicket was great, it's the same as Wade Park always is. It has a really shiny surface so there's a lot a speed in it, which I don't think we're used to playing on, both sides struggled a bit.
"It was a pretty high stakes game with plenty of pressure and with that comes some bad shots."
As Sellers indicated, the Saints' bowling attack rallied with Fearnley (3-21), Taylor (2-19) and Nic Broes (2-9) all doing damage across their allotted four overs.
But an 18 from Rory Franklin and Parsons' unbeaten 17 off 21 got the job done, the latter bringing up the winning runs when hitting a four off the last ball of the 19th over.
The result means the Saints will miss the finals, while ORC advances to the semis.
Sellers hopes his Tigers can go beyond that stage too.
"We think we won the last one of when it was a 40-over comp, which was well before my time, I don't even think any of our guys were born then," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.