Mills and booms: A look at a time when flour had power | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
February 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Crago employees captured by the camera in the second decade of last century.

TODAY we have a Gregory photo showing a group of employees at the Crago Flour Mill in Bathurst. The image was taken in August 1919, less than a year since the Armistice was signed and numbers of our nation's soldiers had arrived back in Australia. Do you know anyone?

Mr A. Crilly erected the Hibernian Mill at Milltown in 1857. In May 1860, Mr Crilly was advertising for an engine driver for his flour mill.

