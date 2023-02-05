Mr A. Crilly erected the Hibernian Mill at Milltown in 1857. In May 1860, Mr Crilly was advertising for an engine driver for his flour mill.
The mill was later purchased by Francis Crago and demolished by him upon building his new flour mill, the Dominion, in Piper Street in Bathurst.
No men are being put off, it was reported at the time. The whole staff are being employed in cleaning and general work preparatory to the installation of the new machinery.
It was reported that the management expected the mill to be in full swing again within a fortnight if all the arrangements regarding the machinery could be competed in that time.
On October 6, 1909, the Flour Mills Wages Board commenced a sitting in Bathurst.
Mr Carlos (barrister) presided, with Messrs. R.E. Connolly and Arthur Crago as the employers' representatives and Messrs. G. Lewis and T. Drumm the employees' representatives.
Mr E.R. Minell appeared for the employers and Mr R.A. Croft for the employees.
An inspection of Messrs. Tremain Bros. and Messrs. Crago and Sons' mills were made, after which the taking of evidence was entered upon.
The witnesses were J.P. Northey, engine driver and fireman at Tremain's Mill; Joseph Walpole, engine driver and fireman at Crago's Mill; F.J. Bant, shift miller at Tremain's; and H.L. Sewell, storeman at Crago's.
Another employee was to give evidence the next day, after which the versions of several employers, including several western millers, would be heard.
The sittings were to conclude on October 8 and all that would then remain was for the board to proceed to Sydney to hear the addresses in support of either side.
On March 6, 1928, the National Advocate printed the following:
CRAGO'S FLOUR MILL - The management of Crago Flour Mills wish to dispel an unfounded rumour to the effect that it is not intending to close down the mill.
They stated that there was no truth whatsoever in the report and that the works were simply being overhauled for the purpose of installing new machinery.
On July 21, 1949, the two flour mills operating in Bathurst, Tremain Bros and Crago and Sons, received instructions from the Emergency Food Controller, Mr Arnott, that the maximum daily working time must be restricted to nine hours.
Until this information was received, both mills were working 24-hour shifts.
Mr. F Crago, manager of Crago and Sons' mill, said that prior to the restriction, his mill had maintained normal operations.
Difficulties had been encountered as a result of the irregular deliveries of wheat, but, as similar delays had been experienced during normal times, this could not be directly attributed to the coal strike.
Storage space for flour was rapidly becoming congested, however, and if the strike continued, some difficulty in this regard was anticipated.
Both mills had received the telegram advising emergency restrictions, but Mr Tremain's telegram arrived while he was being interviewed by the National Advocate newspaper.
"In view of the latest developments the continued operation of his mill on the restricted scale suggested it would have to be carefully considered and organised," it was reported.
"Prior to the latest order the mill had continued operations on a scale comparable with normal times.
"Shifts of 24 hours had been maintained and although overcrowding of storage space for the finished product was rapidly approaching, there were no immediate prospects of a close-down.
"As the strike continues the time was rapidly approaching when all country mills would be forced to close-down due to lack of storage space."
"The mobilisation of the Government Railways to handle export flour is responsible for this," Mr Tremain said.
"The entire situation, of course, is bound up with the coal strike."
