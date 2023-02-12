The ancient Egyptians made their sun-dried bricks using clay and straw.
Around 3000BC, the Chinese were producing reasonable fired bricks to build houses. The Romans were also making fired bricks, although the practice fell by the wayside when the Roman Empire fell.
Today's photo is Gregory Collection negative number 1832 of well-known Bathurst brickmaker Mr Dewar. It was taken in September 1919.
A fatal accident occurred on July 12, 1879 at Dewar's brickyards.
"A labourer named John Loughnan was engaged in excavating earth for bricks in a pit about 16 feet deep when, suddenly, the embankment fell upon him, and before he could be extricated he was suffocated," it was reported.
"The body was not much crushed, but the left arm was broken. The deceased was under the earth half an hour before he was rescued out, and then he was quite dead. The remains were convoyed to the hospital, and an inquest will be held to-morrow."
In July 1900, Mr Dewar told the Federal Capital Commission that Bathurst had an unlimited supply of suitable soil available to produce bright red bricks of close texture which were impervious to water and the quality was second to none in the colony.
There was also a soil which would produce pottery and red roofing tiles, equal to imported manufactures.
He knew of large deposits of white clay which produced an excellent cream building brick, and also pipe clay and fire bricks, some 100 feet in depth.
He was selling large quantities of bricks that were already being supplied to the Government Railways and Bathurst Gasworks.
The clay for the fire bricks was coming from the Dewar's Creek site at Bald Hills, Bathurst.
When this week's image was taken, Bathurst had several brickmaking businesses.
On October 10, 1912, the Bathurst Times newspaper reported:
BRICK-MAKING TROUBLE. BATHURST WORKS SHUT DOWN. MEN'S DEMANDS
Bricks are not being manufactured in Bathurst at the present time.
Yesterday the works of Messrs. Bliss Bros closed down, and whilst Mr. Dewar has not really taken the same steps, bricks are not being turned out of his establishment.
Neither can bricks be obtained anywhere in the district, and what are required have to be brought a considerable distance.
In short, the industry in the country has been ruined.
The employees of the local brick works approached the employers with a request for a conference to discuss the payment of wages and observance of conditions embodied in the award which now applies to the works in the county of Cumberland.
Since his place was at a standstill, Mr. Dewar formally acquiesced, but Messrs. Bliss Bros refused to entertain the proposal, and closed down immediately.
The result is that several men are out of work.
The employees' demands include thirteen shillings per day of eight hours, the present rate being nine shillings per day of ten hours.
Bricks are at present quoted at forty-five shillings per thousand, but the shortage of labour in the country has created such a position that the quantity could not now be secured in Bathurst for £5.
The reason of this scarcity of workmen is found in the State brickworks, where nine shillings is paid for eight hours' work.
The men rush the available positions, thus causing the inconvenience in the country.
Therefore, unless the position changes the builder will be in a bad way. The men's demands, it is understood, will be placed before the Arbitration Court.
In 1915, the Bathurst Brick and Tile Company was transporting local clay to make a good brick mixture.
