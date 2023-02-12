Western Advocate

Volatile bricks industry wasn't exactly as safe as houses | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
February 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Mr Dewar was a big name in Bathurst bricks.

BRICKMAKING is a profession that dates back to around 7000BC. Bricks were found in the ancient city of Jericho. The crude bricks were made of mud that had been dried under the sun.

The ancient Egyptians made their sun-dried bricks using clay and straw.

