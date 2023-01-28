Western Advocate
Tyler Colley aims to be Sydney Roosters' starting halfback in Jersey Flegg

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 28 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:45pm
Bathurst league talent Tyler Colley captained the Sydney Roosters in the Sydney Shield last year. This season he's aiming to play Jersey Flegg for the club.

HE'S already had the honour of skippering a Sydney Roosters side, but in season 2023 Bathurst playmaker Tyler Colley is aiming to take another step up.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

