HE'S already had the honour of skippering a Sydney Roosters side, but in season 2023 Bathurst playmaker Tyler Colley is aiming to take another step up.
After a year playing Sydney Shield for the club, this season Colley is aiming to be the Roosters' starting halfback in the Jersey Flegg competition.
It would be yet another box ticked for the halfback who was named Group 10's rookie of the year in 2021.
A St Pat's product, Colley had a string of impressive achievements during his time as a junior.
He represented Group 10, Western and NSW Country, he won junior premierships and in 2020 was named the best and fairest player in the Western Youth League under 18s competition.
Colley then spent time working with the Cronulla Sharks' SG Ball squad and as an 18-year-old in 2021, he not only played first grade for the Saints, but was Group 10's halfback.
Last year Colley took things to another level when he signed up with the Roosters to play in the Sydney Shield. It ranks as the fourth highest tier of men's club rugby league in New South Wales.
He was given the honour of captaining the side and amongst the 104 points he scored for them across the season - he placed second in the league's top points scorer list - were seven tries.
"It was awesome, it was a good experience and a very different kettle of fish, it was a bit more competitive," Colley said.
"It's sort of like A reserve, but we were all 19-year-olds playing against 28 to 35-year-olds and it was quite hard on the body, it definitely toughened me up.
"I was quite seasoned from the year before from playing first grade with St Pat's, so my body was already used to the impact. I found a few areas in my game that I need to work on in terms of defence against bigger bodies, so that was good.
"I'd heard of a lot of people talking highly about Sydney Shield, so it was good to get in there and play a bit."
The Roosters posted seven wins across the 16 rounds and eventually finish in fifth place.
"We made the finals, but I got knocked out the week before so I didn't get to play in the finals. That was very unfortunate and we ended up losing the first week and got kicked out," Colley said.
As well as playing Sydney Shield, Colley did get a taste of Jersey Flegg before the end of the 2022 season.
The Roosters liked what they saw and for the past 10 weeks Colley has been training with the Jersey Flegg summer squad. He's confident he will be in the top 30 when the final cut is made.
"That's what we spoke about last year, playing as Sydney Shield captain in preparation for this year in flegg," he said.
"We started back training on the third of January, so we started back a week earlier than everyone else and it's pretty much been straight fitness every day.
"We have got four days of gym, four fitness sessions, four field sessions doing our skills and tackle tech and all that sort of stuff.
"It's what I enjoy though, I love performing at a high level then doing all that recovery. It's definitely my passion, it's what I want to do for the rest of my life."
Playing football professionally is something Colley will continue to work hard for and he's hoping it will be with the tri-colours.
Since first linking with the club he's enjoyed being a Rooster.
"It's pretty exciting to be part of the club, just the whole atmosphere there is unreal. The way they bring you in and teach you everything and nurture you and they've just opened up a centre of excellence," he said.
"It's just awesome from the staff, to the players, coaches, board members, everyone. It's a great club to be a part of, it's really professional and they make you feel really welcome there, it's like a family.
"There's a plan there for me so I just have to keep working hard and hopefully I can stay a part of the club for a long period of time
"We've got two trials coming up in February and my goal is to start as halfback in those trials and obviously perform as high as I can, steer the team around the the best of my ability and cement my spot as halfback for the year."
The Roosters will play their Jersey Flegg season opener on March 5 against Wests Tigers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.