IT'S the start of a new chapter for so many little ones in Bathurst, as they tighten their laces, throw on a backpack that's half the size them, and enter the gates to 'big school' for the first time.
For most kids, a holiday in Fiji over the Christmas break would be all they could talk about, but for Lyla Turnbull the excitement of starting Kindergarten at St Philomena's School outweighed the luxury of the exotic South Pacific island.
"I'm going to have the best time of my life," Lyla said.
"First day I'm excited for and second day I'm excited for because I get to go on the bus."
With two older sisters, Lyla has had to settle for dropping them at the school gates and saying goodbye.
On Monday, January 30, the six-year-old will be able to stride on in with a spring in her step and enjoy what school life has to offer.
To better prepare herself, Lyla asked Santa for some learning books for Christmas, which she has been excitedly working her way through over the last few weeks so she'd be "extra smart" for when school starts.
Lyla will be introduced to a number of different subjects, including math, English, sport, art and music, with music and art two of her favourites.
"I love to paint because I can draw things," Lyla said.
She also enjoyed learning interactively during her time at Pre-Prep.
"I really like drawing and when we went to the library we got to go in and watch things on the big tv that makes us smart."
Lyla attended an orientation day at the end of last year, where she was shown around the school and introduced to her buddy, who will help make the transition to school life smoother.
After having a fun time at the orientation day and becoming a little more familiar with the school, Lyla is very eager for day one.
She already has big plans to get a house and be a vet when she finishes school, because of how much she loves animals.
She also plans to be a singer, an artist and a school teacher - but with her whole schooling life ahead of her, the options are endless.
Lyla will be one of the thousands of Kindy kids who will be the first to experience the once-in-a-generation curriculum reform.
This year will be the first time students in Kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 2 will be taught the new English and mathematics syllabuses.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the start of a new school year is exciting for students and families across the public, Catholic, and independent school systems in NSW.
"School is such an important place for our children," she said.
"It's a safe space where they learn, play and grow. Our schools shape lives, giving children the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life."
