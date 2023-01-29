How your team performed on the second day of BOIDC's eleventh round

THE Warriors put last round's loss well and truly behind them on Saturday with a stunning outright success against Centrals.
It was an outright win that never appeared to be on the cards early in the day as Orange City battled hard just to reach Centrals' total of 113, which they managed to do with only one wicket in hand.
Warriors number eight batter Shaun Kirby (31 not out) kept a cool head under pressure to top score for his team in a tough first innings chase at Wade Park.
Then Orange City got to work taking apart the Centrals batting order even more thoroughly than the last time around.
Skipper Ed Morrish switched on wrecking ball mode to bring down the Centrals middle and lower order, and claimed 5-14 across his eight overs.
His efforts included a pair of double wicket maidens.
With an outright win now on the cards Josh Coyte (51 not out) didn't waste time putting on the runs.
Coyte watched a couple of teammates fall during the chase but with support from Tom Markey (22) and Shaun Grenfell (20 not out) they reached the target just three wickets down in the 20th over.
THE result of the Saints-Redbacks match at George Park 1 was always likely to come down to how the resuming partnership between Cooper Brien and Adam Ryan panned out.
That partnership proved to be unshakeable, as Brien (107) and Ryan (70) put on 145 runs together for the third wicket to almost reach the Redbacks target themselves.
Brien wasn't in the mood to do much running between the wickets, ending his innings with 19 fours and a pair of sixes when he was eventually caught.
His departure left the score at 3-168 but captain Ryan was able to see his team to the target, and then some.
Ryan would be the last wicket to fall as the Saints ended their innings on 221, ready to chase an unoikely but still feasible outright win
Blake Kreuzberger was the pick of the Redbacks bowlers as he finished with 4-47.
Redbacks comfortably avoided the threat of an outright loss thanks to starts from top order batters Cohen Schubert (31) and Mick Hutchinson (21).
Connor Slattery was the best of the Saints bowling attack in the second innings as he claimed 2-8.
THE threat of outright glory for Orange CYMS was already on the cards before a ball had been bowled on day two, after the green and golds already claimed first innings points a week earlier.
And despite a gutsy century from Colts' Henry Shoemark (131) it wouldn't be enough for his team to avoid a devastating loss at Riawena Oval.
Shoemark could only watch on from the other end as he teammates continued to fall, with Israel Symmington (25) the only other Colts player to make a decent start.
The monster innings from Shoemark, which included six sixes, at least helped the Colts far surpass their first innings effort of 53 but it still left the door open for CYMS to make another successful chase.
Lachlan Wykes (3-32) was the best of a trio of CYMS bowlers to finish with three wickets, alongside Mac Webster (3-42) and Joey Coughlan (3-100).
Tom Belmonte then repeated his first innings efforts with the bat by once again top scoring for CYMS.
The CYMS skipper smashed an unbeaten 72 to get his side maximum points and put his squad in the box seat for the minor premiership.
Opener Will Oldham also pitched in well with a 29, as CYMS got home with six wickets in hand.
Dave Henderson (2-40) was the sole multiple wicket taker for Colts.
CAVS picked up a much needed win to give themselves breathing room over the chasing pack for BOIDC finals spots when they chased down the Tigers' total of 100 at Morse Park 1.
Captain Matt Corben (50) resumed out in the middle with his side down five wickets but just 25 runs away from a first innings success, and he was able to see his side through to that target.
Corben and Hugh Middleton (42) put on a valuable 49 runs together for the seventh wicket.
Tim McKinnon was a force with the ball as he finished the innings with 6-60 from 18 overs, and picked up five maidens along the way.
ORC managed to put on a much improved 187 in their second innings to bring the chance of an outright victory into the picture for both teams.
Opener Hamish Siegert produced a patient 47 while Hugh Parsons went a little faster for his team-best effort of 52.
Cavs' Stephen Fairley took 3-52.
McKinnon (3-30) was at it again in the second innings as his quick removal of both Middleton and Cameron Laird for ducks put some early pressure on Cavs.
Bailey Ferguson (32 not out) locked down the other end of the wicket during those early stages and hopes of a second innings result quickly went away for both sides.
