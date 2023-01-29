Western Advocate
How your team performed on the second day of BOIDC's eleventh round

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated January 29 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
Cooper Brien scored a century for St Pat's Old Boys in their win on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch.

ORANGE CITY (9-116 dec. and 3-95) defeated CENTRALS (113 and 92) outright

THE Warriors put last round's loss well and truly behind them on Saturday with a stunning outright success against Centrals.

Alexander Grant

