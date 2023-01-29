Western Advocate
Man airlifted to Orange Hospital after being kicked by a horse at Turondale

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 29 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:15am
Man airlifted in Toll helicopter after being kicked by a horse. File picture

A MAN in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital after being kicked by a horse at Turondale, around 30 kilometres north of Bathurst.

