A MAN in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital after being kicked by a horse at Turondale, around 30 kilometres north of Bathurst.
Ambulance NSW was alerted to the incident at around 10pm on Saturday, January 28, after the man was kicked in his chest by a horse.
A road crew attended and treated the man, and a Toll ambulance rescue helicopter was flown in with a medical team on board.
As a result of the impact when being kicked, the man was experiencing chest pains and was subsequently taken to Orange Health Service by the Toll helicopter.
There were no further reports made by paramedics as to his condition before or after being flown to hospital.
