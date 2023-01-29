Western Advocate
Bathurst trio have performances to remember at Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
TALENTED Bathurst Goldminers trio Pania Tapu, Beau Blattman and Tristan Wood all had memorable individual highlights and upset victories to their name at the recent Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup at Albury.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

